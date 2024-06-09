MSF depicts circumstances at Al-Aqsa Hospital as ‘nightmare’

According to the Al Jazeera TV network, the Al-Aqsa and Nasser hospitals are treating an “overwhelming number of severely injured patients.”

Johann warned, “There have been back-to-back mass casualties as densely populated areas are bombed.”

“It’s way beyond what anyone could deal with in a functional hospital, let alone with the scarce resources we have here,” the coordinator mentioned.

He asked, “How many more men, women, and children have to be killed before world leaders decide to put an end to this massacre?”

Keeping up its horrible war crimes, the Israeli regime pounded al-Nuseirat refugee camp in the center of the Gaza Strip on Saturday.

The government media office in the Gaza Strip declared that this attack left at least 210 martyrs and more than 400 injured.

The Israeli regime’s army claimed that by conducting the deadly operation they could release four Israeli captives.

247 days into the devastating war, the Israeli onslaught on Gaza brought about nothing but genocide, war crimes, violation of international laws, famine, and bombardment of aid agencies.

