Iranians mark martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hossein on Ashura

Ashura is the tenth day on the lunar calendar month of Muharram. On this day, Imam Hossein (AS) and his 72 companions were killed by the tyrant of their time Yazid during the Karbala battle in 680 AD.

The occasion holds great significance for Muslims across the world and is commemorated by them every year.

In Iran, mourning ceremonies for Imam Hossein begin on the first day of Muharram and reach their climax at noon on Ashura, when the imam and his companions were killed.

Mourners pour onto the streets and gather inside mosques across the country. They also cook food and distribute it among relatives and friends as well as poor people.

The Ashura mourning ceremonies continue until evening when Iranians hold candle vigils.

