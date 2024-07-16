Jul 16, 2024, 12:12 PM
Journalist ID: 5331
News ID: 85540332
T T
0 Persons

Tags

Iranians mark martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hossein on Ashura

Jul 16, 2024, 12:12 PM
News ID: 85540332
Iranians mark martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hossein on Ashura

Tehran, IRNA – Iranians across the country have held mourning processions to commemorate Ashura, the day that marks the martyrdom anniversary of the third Shia imam, Imam Hossein (AS), the grandson of Islam’s Prophet Mohammad.

Ashura is the tenth day on the lunar calendar month of Muharram. On this day, Imam Hossein (AS) and his 72 companions were killed by the tyrant of their time Yazid during the Karbala battle in 680 AD.

Iranians mark martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hossein on Ashura

Iranians mark martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hossein on Ashura

The occasion holds great significance for Muslims across the world and is commemorated by them every year.

In Iran, mourning ceremonies for Imam Hossein begin on the first day of Muharram and reach their climax at noon on Ashura, when the imam and his companions were killed.

Iranians mark martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hossein on Ashura

Iranians mark martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hossein on Ashura

Iranians mark martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hossein on Ashura

Mourners pour onto the streets and gather inside mosques across the country. They also cook food and distribute it among relatives and friends as well as poor people.

The Ashura mourning ceremonies continue until evening when Iranians hold candle vigils.

Iranians mark martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hossein on Ashura

Iranians mark martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hossein on Ashura

4208**4194

0 Persons

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .