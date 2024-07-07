Mourners throng holy shrines in Karbala on Muharram eve

Every year the red flag on the tomb of Imam Hussein is replaced by the mourning flag during a ceremony on the first night of Muharram with the presence of millions of domestic and foreign pilgrims.

From the beginning of Muharram until Arba’een which marks the 40th day since the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussein, the holy shrines are covered in black while the lights and the carpets turn red.

Last year, more than two million people participated in the ceremony of changing the flag on the eve of Muharram.

It is noteworthy that the red flag remains high above the holy dome for 10 months, and according the Arab tradition, putting a red flag on the grave of victim means his revenge is not yet taken, and the red flag is removed once the revenge is taken.

Muharram is the first month of the Islamic calendar and its tenth day is known as Ashura, day when Imam Hussein, the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad who was martyred during the Battle of Karbala in 680 AD.

Every year, millions of Muslims from around the world hold mourning ceremonies of Muharram in the holy shrine of Imam Hussein (PBUH) in Karbala City.

