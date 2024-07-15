UK MPs demand sanctioning Israel, recognizing Palestinian state

In a joint letter addressed to Lammy, lawmakers referred to the high number of martyrs in Gaza and the catastrophic humanitarian situation there in the face of over nine months of Israel’s bombing and shelling campaign, calling for sanctions against Zionist leaders and the cessation of arms cooperation. with this regime.

We, the signatories of this letter, have been chosen by the voters to address their concerns about the current catastrophic situation in Gaza, described by the International Court of Justice as a case of "plausible genocide". According to IRNA’s Monday night report citing a copy of the letter posted by former Labour Party leader, Jeremy Corbyn, on his X social network.

Corbyn wrote: I have joined other independent MPs in writing to the Foreign Secretary, reminding him of the government obligations under international law. That involves dropping any legal challenge over the ICC’s application for an arrest warrant of Israel’s PM Benjamin Netanyahu.”

In addition to Corbyn, the mentioned letter was signed by Shockat Adam representing South Leicester, Adnan Hussain representing Blackburn, Iqbal Mohammad representing Dewsbury and Ayoub Khan representing Birmingham Parish.

It demands the government "immediately suspend" arms sales to Israel, impose sanctions on those "inciting genocide against Palestinians" and resume financial aid to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA).

The letter continues by suggesting that the British government should consider the possibility" of halting discussions on a UK-Israel trade agreement.

The MPs also demanded the immediate recognition of a Palestinian state and recommended that the UK use its influence on the UN Security Council to advocate for a ceasefire and the deployment of a peacekeeping force in Gaza. “The UK diplomatic efforts should focus on the "prompt release of all hostages and securing an immediate and sustainable ceasefire".

Additionally, they said the UK should publicly demand that Israel comply with International Court of Justice rulings regarding its actions in Gaza and cease London’s opposition to the ICC arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"We urge you to implement these actions as crucial steps towards the alleviation of a catastrophic situation in Gaza and fulfil the obligations of the United Kingdom under international law," the letter concluded.

The signatories of the letter are the ones who contested independently in the recently-held parliamentary elections and are against passive positions of the Labour Party regarding the developments in Palestine.

Corbyn had previously asked the left-wing MPs to form a new coalition to challenge the performance of the Labour and Conservative parties. The group also put forward a similar plan last week and called for the unity of the left parties in the parliament.

Their letter comes while David Lammy has visited occupied Palestine for the first time as the British Foreign Secretary. During the trip, he met with Israeli and Palestinian officials and announced that the new British government wants to immediately establish a ceasefire in Gaza and transfer aid to Palestinians.

