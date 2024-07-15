Iran’s acting FM meets UNGA president in NY

According to IRNA reporter, Bagheri Kani met with Dennis Francis, at the United Nations headquarters on Monday evening local time, and the two sides discussed and exchanged views on international issues.

Upon his arrival in New York, he was welcomed by Amir Saied Iravani, Iran's Permanent Ambassador and Representative to the UN.

Heading a delegation, Bagheri Kani is scheduled to participate in a UN Security Council meeting regarding Palestine and also in the field of multilateralism.

Two meetings will be held under the chairmanship of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, whose country holds the rotating presidency of the 15-member Security Council.

While talking to reporters upon arrival in New York, the top Iranian diplomat described the both the issues that are set to be discussed at the UNSC as important for the world, international relations and Iran in different ways.

In the case of Palestine, a clear and systematic crime and genocide has been taking place in Gaza for the past 9 months. Iran has always played an active role on the Palestine issue, politically, legally and diplomatically, he said.

Bagheri Kani also referred to late Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, saying he attended the last General Assembly and the Security Council meetings and played an active role in explaining the realities in Palestine and Gaza.

At this point, the Islamic Republic of Iran is trying to use the capacity of the United Nations Security Council to defend the rights and positions of the Palestinian nation, as well as to explain the crimes of the Zionist regime, he added.

