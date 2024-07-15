Azerbaijan reopens embassy in Tehran: Foreign Ministry

In a statement, the ministry said the ambassador and diplomatic staff of the Republic of Azerbaijan have returned to Iran following negotiations between the two countries, Azerbaijani Press Agency (APA) reported.

Iran has taken appropriate measures to ensure security of the new building of the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in compliance with its obligations in the domain of diplomatic protection under the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, read the statement.

The Tehran-Baku relations were strained in January last year following an attack on Azerbaijan’s embassy in Tehran, which prompted Baku to close it over what it called a “terrorist act.”

A probe carried out by Iran’s government found that the attack was motivated by “personal and family-related problems.”

4354**4353