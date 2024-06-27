Expansion of ties with Azerbaijan to deepen neighborliness policy: Iran

Bagheri Kani made the remarks on a post on his X account, IRNA reported on Thursday.

In his remarks, Bagheri Kani wrote about his meeting with Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Republic Samir Sharifov, describing it as fruitful and constructive.

Meeting with his Azerbaijani counterpart to open two joint projects was the last measure taken by late Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his cabinet members, including Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, to develop foreign policy, Bagheri Kani wrote.

Tehran and Baku can deepen cooperation as the two enjoy many commonalities, he added.

President Raisi and his entourage were martyred after the May 19 helicopter crash in northwest Iran.

