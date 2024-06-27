Jun 27, 2024, 12:37 PM
Journalist ID: 1848
News ID: 85521555
T T
0 Persons

Tags

Expansion of ties with Azerbaijan to deepen neighborliness policy: Iran

Jun 27, 2024, 12:37 PM
News ID: 85521555
Expansion of ties with Azerbaijan to deepen neighborliness policy: Iran

Tehran, IRNA – Acting Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic Ali Bagheri Kani says that expansion of relations between Iran and Azerbaijan is a need to progress policy on neighborliness.

Bagheri Kani made the remarks on a post on his X account, IRNA reported on Thursday.

In his remarks, Bagheri Kani wrote about his meeting with Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Republic Samir Sharifov, describing it as fruitful and constructive.

Meeting with his Azerbaijani counterpart to open two joint projects was the last measure taken by late Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his cabinet members, including Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, to develop foreign policy, Bagheri Kani wrote.

Tehran and Baku can deepen cooperation as the two enjoy many commonalities, he added.

President Raisi and his entourage were martyred after the May 19 helicopter crash in northwest Iran.

1483**2050

0 Persons

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .