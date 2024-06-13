Tehran, Baku hold joint military drill in northwestern Iran

The drill aims to show the combat readiness of Iran and Azerbaijan in the fight against terrorism, Brigadier General Karim Cheshak said on Thursday.

Both sides also depict their excellent capability in preserving lasting security in the local area of Aras, which is subject to possible attacks by terrorist groups, he added.

Bolstering bilateral relations at the strategic and operational level to maintain peace, safeguard mutual interests, and boost sustainable security in the geopolitical sphere of the South Caucasus are among the objectives of the drill, he said.

The joint drill consisted of four operational stages, the commander stated.

The drill aims to further cement the friendly, long-standing bond between the nations, he said, adding the maneuver was conducted to further deepen regional peace and stability in the region, he further noted.

7129**9417