Iran acting president says sanctions have been defused

Addressing a meeting of the Economic Coordination Headquarters of the government on Sunday, Mokhber also discussed a recent report by the World Bank which has hailed the improvement of the main economic indicators in Iran.

Part of the WB report says that the poverty rate in Iran, especially in the rural areas, has recovered by at least 7.4%, with some 6.1 million people emerging out of the poverty redline.

Mokhber said that the late President Ebrahim Raisi managed to defeat the unilateral policies with exercising a right foreign policy and cooperation with strategic allies, so that he said that the US is now in the weakest possible point.

