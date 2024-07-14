Hezbollah’s new drone in the eyes of Israeli media

The news was announced on Sunday by Itay Blumental, a military correspondent for the Israeli news channel KAN.

The identification and reconnaissance of the Hezbollah drone is so difficult, the correspondent announced.

Unlike the Ababil drone, Shahed 101 is an electronic drone with a low sound that cannot approximately be heard from the ground, he added.

With its 19-km range, Shahed 101 is capable of carrying 10 kilos of explosive materials, he added.

The Thursday attack of Hezbollah which led to the killing of one of the Israeli officers was carried out by Shahed 101 as part of its debris was found in the north of the occupied Palestine, according to the report.

Three years ago, Israel’s research center Alma declared that Hezbollah has about 2,000 drones, some of which are the modern type produced by the Lebanese resistance movement.

Another Israeli TV channel has already announced that the Zionist regime does not possess full capability to counter the Hezbollah drones.

Through its unmanned aerial vehicles, Hezbollah has destroyed some Israeli important bases to respond to the Zionist regime attacks on Lebanese soil and to support the Palestinian fighters in Gaza.

From the outset of the war in Gaza, more than 38,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been killed in the enclave.

