Palestinians are the most oppressed nation: Hezbollah chief

According to IRNA, quoting by Lebanese media, Nasrallah made the remarks while speaking on the seventh night of Muharram on Saturday.

The highest level of struggle is to fight to push the enemy back so that they stop their brutal attacks on the Palestinian people, and this is our duty, the Hezbollah chief once again expressed his resolve in defense of the Palestinian people.

"The injustice faced by the Palestinian people is glaring; it is an oppression that surpasses all others," he added.

Nasrallah continued: "Our duty is to stand by the people of Gaza. It is not an act of kindness; failing to do so will hold us accountable on the Day of Resurrection."

He also hailed Hezbollah’s wounded fighters, recognizing them as the living witnesses of this resistance.

Nasrallah also strongly condemned the Israeli enemy's massacre in the Al Mawasi refugee camp on Saturday, stressing that nobody buys the regime’s justification of targeting Hamas leaders in the strike.

The Zionist army carried out yet another bombing campaign on the city of Khan Yunis in southern Gaza Strip, killing scores of people and wounding hundreds more, sparking global condemnations.

Thousands of Palestinians have taken refuge in this area in the south of the Gaza Strip but are being targeted by the Zionist warplanes and artillery almost on a daily basis.

UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric previously stated that nowhere in Gaza is safe anymore and more efforts should be made to protect civilians through an immediate cessation of hostilities and delivery of humanitarian aid to Palestinians.

4399