Muslim voters emerge as influential force in UK politics: IHRC chief

In an exclusive interview with IRNA published on Sunday, Massoud Shadjareh said that democracy and liberalism have lost their popularity in the UK and other Western countries, and the number of people who view elections as a means to hold political parties accountable is steadily declining.

Shadjareh noted that in the recent UK elections, there was little difference between the promises of the Labour and Conservative parties, with some experts even arguing that the Conservatives were more left-leaning than Labour.

He added that there was no distinction between the two parties in foreign policy, as they did not respond to the public's demands to try to end the Israeli war on Gaza.

However, he said that the blood of the Gaza martyrs created a public awakening that manifested itself in the low turnout in the UK’s recent general election.

In areas with the most Muslims, turnout was 10 percent lower as the war on Gaza remains a key issue of concern for the minority voters.

Shadjareh said the fact that several Labour representatives lost their seats due to Muslim dissatisfaction was a "new chapter" in the UK's political landscape.

The IHRC chair further highlighted the need to establish an organization in the UK similar to what he called an “English Muslim parliament,” where Islamic communities can define and present their priorities within a specific framework.

