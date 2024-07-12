Qalibaf says Russia’s presidency over BRICS can expand bilateral relations with Iran

Qalibaf made the remarks during a meeting in Moscow on Friday with Chairwoman of the Russia's Federation Council Valentina Matviyenko, which took place on the sidelines of the 10th BRICS Parliamentary Forum.

He said that Iran and Russia enjoy big potentials for economic growth as well as investment and trade exchanges.

The Russian official, for her part, said that Moscow supported Iran’s joining the BRICS and stresses on Iran’s active partnership in different formats of this group.

She once again condoled the death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash in May and expressed hope that president-elect Masoud Pezeshkian will continue with good relations between the two countries.

The Iranian speaker also had a meeting with Ruben Rubinyan, the deputy speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia, where he hailed Iran’s economic relations with Armenia and said that the two neighbors have to make more efforts to further enhance the economic relations.

He also stressed that any change in the borders is Iran’s redline.

The Armenian official, in the meantime, appreciated Iran’s support for his country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

He said that the Armenian community in Iran are the most protected community in the world.

Later in the day, Qalibaf had a meeting with Chairman of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of the Republic of Belarus Igor Sergeenko, where he said that the two countries share views on different issues.

He stressed that there are great chances for further cooperation between the two countries on trade areas.

