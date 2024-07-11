Head of Iraqi Kurdistan Region wishes success for Pezeshkian

Nichervan Barzani, in a phone call with the president-elect of the Islamic Republic on Thursday evening while congratulating Masoud Pezeshkian on the occasion of his victory wished him success in the important mission of the presidency.

"The relations between us and you are based on deep bonds and it is an ancient historical and religious culture that is not influenced by any external factor," he added.

In this telephone conversation, Pezeshkian while appreciating the congratulatory message and the call of the head of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, described the relations between the two sides as growing and emphasized on using all available capacities to expand cooperation.

