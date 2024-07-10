‘Famine spreading from north to south Gaza, killing children’

According to Al-Mayadeen TV, health officials in Gaza announced in their latest statistics that at least 33 children, most of them in the northern areas of the Gaza Strip, lost their lives as a result of malnutrition and hunger.

The group of 11 experts said in a statement that since late May, three children aged 13 and 9 years old as well as a 6-month infant died of malnutrition in Khan Younis and Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip.

They added that the deaths undoubtedly indicate that famine has spread from the northern Gaza Strip to the center and south of the region.

The statement, signed by UN special rapporteur on the right to food Michael Fakhri, has condemned the deliberate hunger campaign waged by the Zionist regime against the Palestinian people in Gaza.

The Integrated Food Security Classification Committee (IPC), which cooperates with the United Nations, warned in its last month report that the Gaza Strip remains at risk of a major famine as the war continues and access to aid is limited.

Earlier, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS) declared that the majority of the population of the Gaza Strip, about 96 percent, suffers from severe food insecurity.

This comes as the Israeli regime still carries out its brutal strikes against the Gaza residents on the 278th day of the war, which resulted in the martyrdom of 38,243 Palestinians, most of them women and children, and the injury of 88,033 others.

