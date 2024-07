According to Al-Ahd news website, Hezbollah announced that Yasser Namr Qaranbash nicknamed "Amin", one of the members of this movement, was martyred.

The fighter jets of the Zionist regime bombed the villages of "Tulin" and "Adshit al-Qasir" in the south of Lebanon on two occasions.

These attacks take place after Hezbollah's crushing attacks on various areas of the Zionist regime.

2050