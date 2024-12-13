No fair tribunal exists to address Israeli crimes, Iranian official says

In an interview with KHAMENEI.IR, Gharibabadi emphasized the importance of recent rulings by the International Criminal Court (ICC) and discussed the legal challenges in holding Israeli officials accountable.

"We are yet to witness a truly fair tribunal to address the crimes of the Zionist regime and its criminal officials," Gharibabadi said.

He pointed to past actions by the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which issued a provisional ruling against Israel under the Genocide Convention, as a precedent for international condemnation of war crimes and crimes against humanity by the regime.

Following the ICJ's decision, the ICC recently issued arrest warrants for two senior Israeli officials. Gharibabadi described this as a significant, albeit delayed, step, highlighting that the ICC’s decision came nine years after investigations began.

While the ICC ruling is a positive step, it is far from sufficient, Gharibabadi stated.

The court’s enforcement mechanisms remain weak, and there is no guarantee these individuals will face justice, particularly if they avoid travel to ICC member states, he added.

On the possibility of stronger measures, Gharibabadi referenced calls for the establishment of a special tribunal, either under the UN Security Council or through a coalition of nations impacted by Israeli actions. He also acknowledged challenges, including the lack of consensus among countries and the procedural complexities of such courts.

Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei recently stated that mere arrest warrants are insufficient and suggested the need for issuing death penalties for Israeli leaders.

The formation of a joint tribunal by a coalition of nations opposed to Israeli crimes is conceivable, but it would require extensive collaboration and ratification by national legislatures, he explained.

Gharibabadi said that issuing a death penalty for the two Israeli officials is not impossible and requires more intensified efforts. He, however, criticized the lack of a fair tribunal for dealing with the crimes of the Zionist regime and its criminal officials.

9341**2050