Israel targets 500 military sites across Syria

Israeli outlets claimed that the airstrikes, which deployed approximately 1,800 bombs, destroyed Syrian defense systems.

Early Friday morning, Israeli soldiers reportedly entered the village of Al-Samdaniya in Quneitra Province, southern Syria. They conducted searches of a Syrian military base while firing warning shots to prevent residents from leaving their homes.

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced Sunday the collapse of the 1974 disengagement agreement with Syria over the Golan Heights. He directed the military to assert control over the buffer zone in the region.

There are also reports about Israeli forces occupying parts of Syrian territory, with images showing troops advancing into Quneitra. Concurrently, the Israeli cabinet approved the occupation of Mount Hermon in Syria and the establishment of a buffer zone in the area.

These developments followed reports from Syrian opposition groups claiming control over Damascus and the departure of President Bashar al-Assad from the city.

9341**2050