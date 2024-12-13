Dec 13, 2024, 1:52 PM
Journalist ID: 1114
News ID: 85688574
T T
1 Persons

Tags

UN chief condemns Israeli violations of Syrian sovereignty

Dec 13, 2024, 1:52 PM
News ID: 85688574
UN chief condemns Israeli violations of Syrian sovereignty

New York, IRNA – United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has condemned the widespread violations of Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity by Israel, according to a UN spokesperson.

Speaking on Thursday, Stéphane Dujarric, spokesperson for the Secretary-General, expressed Guterres’ deep concern over the recent and extensive breaches.

The Secretary-General is particularly alarmed by the hundreds of Israeli airstrikes targeting multiple locations in Syria, Dujarric told reporters. He emphasized the urgent need for de-escalation on all fronts across the country.

Guterres' remarks come amid growing international concern over heightened tensions and repeated cross-border attacks, which have further destabilized Syria following reports from Syrian opposition groups claiming control over Damascus and the departure of President Bashar al-Assad from the capital.  

9341**2050

1 Persons

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .