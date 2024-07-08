Iraqi PM invites Iran pres.-elect to Baghdad in phone call

IRNA cited the official news agency of Iraq as saying that the PMO statement mentioned about al-Sudani’s congratulatory messages to Pezeshkian on his victory in the presidential election.

According to this report, the Iraqi premier also invited Pezeshkian to visit this country in his first telephone conversation.

In this call, the two leaders exchanged b=views on bilateral relations and emphasized the need for the continuation of joint cooperation in various economic and security sectors in line with the interests of the two neighboring and friendly countries. They also wished the happiness for the people of the two nations.

Pezeshkian, for his part, thanked al-Sudani for his congratulatory call and emphasized Iran's desire to expand cooperation and boost bilateral relations in many fields, in a way that would enhance the stability of the two countries and the region.

Since his victory in the presidential runoff on May 5, Pezeshkian has received hundreds of congratulatory messages and best wishes from current and former world and regional leaders.

He has also been contacted by some world leaders on phone to extend their wishes personally and discuss ways to boost ties during the next Iranian administration under Pezeshkian.

