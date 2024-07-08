Spokesman: UN ready to cooperate with Iran's new president

In response to a question about UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' opinion on Iran's presidential election, the UN spokesperson said, "We are eager to cooperate with the new president of Iran."
2050
New York, IRNA - Stephene Dujarric, the spokesperson of the United Nations, announced that the UN is eager to cooperate with the new president of Iran, Masoud Pezeshkian.
In response to a question about UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' opinion on Iran's presidential election, the UN spokesperson said, "We are eager to cooperate with the new president of Iran."
2050
Your Comment