Spokesman: UN ready to cooperate with Iran's new president

New York, IRNA - Stephene Dujarric, the spokesperson of the United Nations, announced that the UN is eager to cooperate with the new president of Iran, Masoud Pezeshkian.

In response to a question about UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' opinion on Iran's presidential election, the UN spokesperson said, "We are eager to cooperate with the new president of Iran."

