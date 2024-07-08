Jul 8, 2024, 4:21 PM
Mokhber sends bill for 20-year strategic economic pact with Syria to Parliament

Tehran, IRNA - Iran's Acting President Mohammad Mokhber has sent a bill on a long-term strategic economic cooperation agreement between the Islamic Republic and Syria to the Parliament.

Mokhber sent the bill on the 20-year strategic economic cooperation deal with Syria to Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf on Monday.

According to Article 77 of the Constitution, any treaty, convention, contract, and international agreement between Iran and other countries or international institutions must be approved by the Parliament.

This bill was approved by the Cabinet on June 16. It was proposed by the Ministry of Roads and Urban Development, which leads the Iran-Syria Joint Economic Commission.

The cooperation agreement with Syria will last 20 years and can be extended.

