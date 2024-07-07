Iran tops Islamic countries in Leiden university rankings: ISC

ISC head Ahmad Fazel-Zadeh said on Sunday that 46 Iranian universities were included in the prestigious Leiden Ranking for 2024, placing the Islamic Republic at the forefront of the Islamic world in terms of higher education institutions.

He explained that a total of 1,506 universities worldwide were included in the latest Leiden Ranking, noting that the number of Iranian universities featured in the ranking remained unchanged compared to the previous year.

The top 10 Iranian universities in this global ranking are: University of Tehran, Tehran University of Medical Sciences, Tarbiat Modares University, Iran University of Science and Technology, Amirkabir University of Technology, Shahid Beheshti University of Medical Sciences, Sharif University of Technology, University of Tabriz, Ferdowsi University of Mashhad, and Shiraz University.

Universities from Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Egypt, respectively received the next highest rankings after Iran.

