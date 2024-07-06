Iran ranks third at ACBS Asian Snooker Championship 2024

The latest edition of the Asian snooker championship kicked off on Thursday evening and continued until July 5.

The Iranian team featured Amir Sarkhosh, Ali Gharagozlou, and Arman Dinarvand.

Iran conceded defeat against Thailand and finished third in the championship.

More than 200 male and female players representing 15 Asian countries participated in the event, Saudi media reported.

According to the Saudi Press Agency, in addition to Saudi Arabia, the participants included players from Bahrain, Hong Kong, India, Iran, South Korea, Kuwait, Lebanon, Mongolia, Myanmar, Pakistan, Qatar, Singapore, Sri Lanka, and the UAE.

The Asian Confederation of Billiard Sports (ACBS), which governs non-professional snooker and English billiards in the Asian region, organized the international snooker tournament.

7129**4354