Zionist general warns of Iran's involvement if Israel attacks Lebanon

The outcome of a broad war with Hezbollah will bring a strategic defeat for Tel Aviv and a regional war with Iran’s interference, Yitzhak Brik was quoted by an Israeli TV network on Wednesday.

Israel has been the loser in the war in Gaza, Brik noted.

Despite annihilation of Gaza’s infrastructures in the war that started in October 2023, the tunnels attributed to the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas are still undamaged after nine months of war, the regime’s general underlined.

He went on to say that Israeli army is tired from the war, lacks sufficient weapons, and wants a ceasefire.

As he stressed, the Israeli commanders believe that victory over Hamas is impossible, and the continuation of war will just bring further killing of the regime’s forces.

In a related development, a source close to Iraq’s Kataeb Hezbollah has commented on the Zionist regime’s threats against Lebanon, saying that the force is ready to respond to Israel.

The US interests in Iraq and Syria will be targeted if the Zionist regime, under the support of the United States, attacks Lebanon, according to Kataeb.

Since the start of war in Gaza, nearly 38,000, mostly women and children have been killed in the enclave.

