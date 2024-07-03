Lebanon will turn into eternal hell for Israel in case of invasion: Iran

Ali Bagheri Kani, speaking to reporters on Wednesday, said that the Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah, which is an active actor in Lebanon militarily and diplomatically, plays a key role in the war equation that has created a deterrent power in the region.

Referring to Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud’s visit to Iran, Bagheri Kani said that the trip is on the agenda of Iran and Saudi Arabia.

He said the Tehran-Riyadh ties will be pursued once the next Iranian administration comes to power.

Bagheri also pointed to the possibility of Donald Trump becoming the next US president, saying that the Islamic Republic is not dependent on the change of administrations in any other country.

The change of presidents cannot affect the Iranian strategic policies, even though Tehran scrutinizes potential changes in the international arena, including the United States, and that the next administration in Iran will definitely take serious measures in this respect, He added.

