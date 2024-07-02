Hezbollah launches rocket attacks against Zionist targets in northern occupied lands

Al Jazeera said on Tuesday that tens of rockets were fired which caused sirens in Qiryat Shemona.

Local media also said that the Zionist iron dome failed to counter these rockets.

In a statement, Hezbollah noted that the Zionist Jal al-Alam base has been directly targeted in an artillery attack.

Hezbollah also said in another statement that they fired tens of missiles against a Zionist barracks in Qiryat Shemona in support for the Palestinian resistance in the Gaza Strip and in response to the Zionist attacks against houses and villages in southern Lebanon.

