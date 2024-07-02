Palestinian nabbed by Zionists due to resemblance to Sinwar recounts agony

According to Erem news, Mahmoud Bahadur, who was released from the Israeli prison on Monday along with 49 Palestinian prisoners, said that following the bombardment of the northern Gaza Strip, the Zionist regime's army forced Palestinians to move to the southern areas in the first days of the war.

So, when we reached a military checkpoint of the regime's army, they immediately arrested me and started beating me, Bahadur said.

He continued that the Israeli army then took him to a detention center and tortured him for a month, and confiscated his belongings and documents.

The regime's military arrested him on the assumption that he was Yahya Sinwar, he noted, adding that the occupying forces refused to provide him with any services, including medical services.

Last February, during the attacks of the Zionist regime's army in the city of Khan Younis in southern Gaza, some Zionist media outlets published Bahadur’s pictures and contradictory news about the arrest of Sinwar, which was later proven to be baseless.

