Acting president congratulates victory of nat'l Taekwondo team in South Korea World Championships

In a congratulatory message to the Iran's National Taekwondo Team in South Korea's World Championships for the second year in a row, Mohammad Mokhber stated that while appreciating and sincerely thanking the efforts of the precious athletes and the efforts of the trainers, practitioners and all the hard workers of this medal-winning discipline, this valuable success is to the people of "our country".

"I would like to congratulate and pray for the continued success of the national team and other hard-working athletes of our country," he added.

The Iranian men’s team have been crowned champion at the World Taekwondo World Cup Team Championships Series in Chuncheon, South Korea.

In their first competition, the Iranian national team defeated the Ivory Coast 175-30 and 180-40 in two consecutive rounds on Monday, the first day of the 2024 championships.

The victory made the Iranian men advance to the final where they secured another win by defeating the host team 175-115 and 140-70.

Iranian women are also set to play their first match in the championships on Tuesday when they will face off their South Korean rivals.

The World Taekwondo World Cup Team Championships Series is held in Chuncheon on July 1-3. It is followed by two more World Taekwondo events scheduled for July 4 and 5, taking place in the same city.

Around 200 athletes from 40 countries are taking part in the three events.

