Iranian, British singers release joint track on Rumi poem

"Existentia" from the album "Ecstasy" is a poem by the mystic Persian poet Molana, better known as Rumi (13th century), IRNA reported on Sunday.

Yusuf and Shajarian jointly sang the track in Arabic and Persian languages.

A few days ago, Sami wrote on his X page, “I’m excited to announce that the first track, ‘Existentia’, from my upcoming album Ecstasy will be released on 01 July (exactly five days from today). And I’m thrilled that it features my incredibly talented dear friend, the brilliant vocalist, Homayoun Shajarian. His performance is breathtaking, and I know you’re going to love it as much as I do.”

Siamak Radmanesh, known as Sami Yusuf, is an Iranian-British singer, composer, and producer who represents spirituality.

Some years ago, The Guardian introduced Sami Yusuf as “perhaps the most famous British Muslim in the world.”

Yusuf has sung his tracks in various languages including Azerbaijani, Turkish, Persian, Urdu, Indian, etc.

