Israeli forces assassinate Al-Quds Brigades commander in West Bank

The Israeli military targeted Al-Jaber's home in the Manshiya neighborhood of the Nour Shams refugee camp in Tulkarm, using a missile strike that also left five others, including children, injured.

Al-Jaber was a prominent figure in the Palestinian resistance, leading the Nour Shams camp battalion of the Al-Quds Brigades, which is the military arm of the Islamic Jihad movement.

His death has sent shockwaves through the local community, with thousands of Tulkarm residents gathering to mourn his passing and demand revenge against the occupying Israeli forces.

This latest incident is part of a larger pattern of violence perpetrated by the Israeli regime against the Palestinian people in the West Bank.

Since October 7, the Palestinian Ministry of Health has reported that 554 Palestinians have been killed and around 5,300 have been wounded due to Israeli aggression in the West Bank.

