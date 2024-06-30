Jun 30, 2024, 6:01 PM
Iran’s Isfahan University, Iraq’s Mustansiriya University sign cooperation MoU

Isfahan, IRNA – A memorandum of understanding on scientific, and research cooperation has been signed between Iran’s Isfahan University and Iraq’s Mustansiriya University.

The MoU included exchange of professors and students between the two universities, as well as holding joint training courses.

Speaking on the sidelines of the signing ceremony, President of Isfahan University Hossein Hersij said that scientific and academic cooperation would lead to further enhanced political, economic and cultural relations between the two countries.  

He said that Isfahan University is the largest university in central Iran with 17,000 students and 700 faculty members.

Nearly 400 Iraqi students are studying in the university, he added.

Mustansiriya University is one of the oldest universities in Iraq, located in the country’s capital city of Baghdad with 60,000 students and 4,000 faculty members.

