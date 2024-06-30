Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on June 30

** IRAN DAILY

-- Iran ranked world’s 7th largest crude producer in 2023

Iran was the 7th largest crude oil producer in the world in 2023, according to the British IE Institute. Iran also ranked second in the world in terms of rise in production, registering a 19-percent growth in production of crude oil and condensates last year, the institute added.

In its report on the review of global energy, the IE Institute said Iran ranked second in terms of increasing the volume of its crude oil production in 2023.

-- Iran stands as main producer of ornamental fish in Mideast

Iran’s annual production of ornamental fish stands at over 380 million pieces, announced Mohammad Hassan Elahi, the head of the Iran Fisheries Organization’s Ornamental Fish Department, adding that the country has the largest amount of ornamental fish production among Middle Eastern countries.

Talking to Iran Daily, Elahi said the country’s export of ornamental fish has faced a lot of ups and downs in recent years, and now it stands at over $2 million dollars per year, but the figure hit $2.8 million some years ago.

-- Iran exports $50m worth of handwoven carpets

The CEO of the National Union of Handwoven Carpet Cooperatives of Iran said $50 million of the handwoven carpets were exported from the country in the last Iranian calendar year (March 21, 2023 to March 19, 2024).

Highlighting the significance of organizing the Handwoven Carpet Exhibition, Abdollah Bahrami said the issue of organizing the exhibition and participation of foreign delegations is of paramount importance, because introducing, supplying, selling and marketing handwoven carpets would be very effective.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

-- First Watercolor Exhibit of Iran Underway With 200 Works

The first annual international watercolor exhibition of Iran showcasing 200 paintings from 24 countries has opened for 10 days at the Laleh Art Gallery and the Iranian Art Museum Garden.

The exhibition has been organized by Sareh Art cafe Gallery in Moscow and Laleh Art Gallery and the Iranian Art Museum Garden.

The exhibition opened at the Iranian Art Museum Garden on Thursday and Laleh Art Gallery on Friday. Enthusiasts can visit the exhibitions from Saturdays to Wednesdays between 9:00 am and 5:00 pm and on Thursdays from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm, except for holidays.

-- UNESCO Finds Daesh Bombs in Mosul Mosque Walls

The UN cultural agency has discovered five bombs hidden within the walls of the historic al-Nouri Mosque in the city of Mosul in northern Iraq, a remnant of the Daesh terrorist group’s rule over the area, UNESCO said in a statement Saturday.

The mosque, famous for its 12th-century leaning minaret, was destroyed by Daesh in 2017 and has been a focal point of UNESCO’s restoration efforts since 2020. The UN agency said that five large-scale explosive devices, designed for significant destruction, were found inside the southern wall of the Prayer Hall on Tuesday.

-- Iran to Establish 16 Pharmaceutical Factories Overseas

The chairman of the Board of Directors of the Iranian Syndicate of Pharmaceutical, Chemical and Pharmaceutical Packaging Manufacturers Faramrz Ekhteraei has said negotiations are ongoing with foreign countries for the construction of factories abroad to produce pharmaceuticals.

Ekhteraei said that the pharmaceutical industry of the country has taken giant strides since the glorious victory of the Islamic Revolution of Iran.

** TEHRAN TIMES

-- Para Archery Ranking series: Iranians steal show

Iranian representatives won medals at the Para Archery Ranking series in Czech Republic. In the men’s compound team final, Alisina Manshaezadeh-Hadi Nouri defeated Indian pair Rakesh Kumar-Shyam Sundar Swami149-156 to win the gold medal. In the compound mixed team, Iran’s Fatemeh Hemmati-Hadi Nouri lost to China 151-148 and snatched a silver medal.

Also, Iran defeated China 5-3 in the recurve mixed team bronze medal match.The Ranking series started on June 22 in Nové Město nad Metují and will run until June 30.

-- “Cold Sigh” competing in Italian festival

The feature film “Cold Sigh” written and directed by Nahid Azizi Sedigh represents Iran in the main section of the Ischia Film Festival, launched in Ischia, Italy, on June 29.

The movie is competing with seven other films from Italy, Spain, the U.S., India, Germany, and Turkey.

-- Acting president inaugurates 42 water, energy projects

Iranian Acting President Mohammad Mokhber inaugurated 42 water and electricity projects in four different provinces via a video conference session on Thursday, IRNA reported.

At the inauguration ceremony of the mentioned projects, in which 380 trillion rials (about $750 million) have been invested, Energy Minister Ali-Akbar Mehrabian was also present. Speaking at the ceremony, Mehrabian stated that Iran ranks seventh in the world and third in Asia in terms of electricity generation capacity.

