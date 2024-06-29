Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on June 29

** IRAN DAILY

-- Interim president opens over 40 projects in power, water sectors

Iran’s Acting President Mohammad Mokhber inaugurated 42 projects in the fields of water and electricity in the four provinces of Ardebil, Kerman, Hormuzgan and Markazi on Thursday via videoconferencing.

The total value of the opened projects stands at about $633 million, according to a report by president.ir.

-- Iran’s Internet bandwidth doubled in three years

Iran’s minister of communications and information technology (CIT) said the country’s Internet bandwidth has doubled since August 2021.

In a post on his X account, Issa Zarepour wrote that the country’s Internet bandwidth has reached 10.7 terabytes per second, Tasnim News Agency reported.

Good steps were taken during the administration of late Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi who assumed office in August 2021 to increase the Internet bandwidth in the country from 5.4 to 10.7 terabytes per second, the minister said.

-- Islamic Development Bank to offer €700m credit to Iran

The Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) will offer Iran a credit line worth €700 million following negotiations and reimbursement of arrears of the Iranian government at the bank.

Despite Iran’s shareholding, the Islamic Development Bank had refrained from paying loans to Iran in recent years, as reported by Tasnim News Agency. However, the Iranian government managed to negotiate and attract the attention of the IsDB’s officials to pay its arrears and receive a loan worth €700 million.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

-- ‘Douman’ Documents President’s Helicopter Crash

New documentary revisits the tragedy that claimed the lives of late Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his accompanying delegation in a helicopter crash.

The documentary ‘Douman’ (The Foggy Weather) directed by Mohsen Talaee promises to reveal unknown aspects of the incident through never-before-seen footage.

-- Candidates to Represent Iran at Qur’an Competition in Mecca Named

Iran’s Awqaf and Charity Affairs Organization has announced two contenders to represent the nation at the 44th King Abdulaziz International Competition for the memorization, recitation, and interpretation of the Qur’an.

Muhammad Hussein Behzadfar and Muhammad Mahdi Rezaei will participate in the full Qur’an memorization and 15 Juzes categories, respectively.

-- Venezuela, Iran Open Joint Innovation Center

Iran and Venezuela have opened a joint innovation center to promote the market of the Iranian technological achievements in Latin America, an official said.

“One of the important steps taken to develop technological diplomacy in the 13th government was the establishment of centers for the supply of Iran’s technological capabilities in the neighboring, friendly and allied countries, and therefore, during the (late) president’s visit to Venezuela last year, the two governments signed an agreement to establish a joint innovation and technology center between Iran and Venezuela in Caracas,” said Amir Hussein Mirabadi, the head of the International Scientific and Technological Cooperation Development Organization of the Iranian Vice-Presidency for Science, Technology and Knowledge-Based Economy.

** TEHRAN TIMES

-- Iran U18 women basketball’s focus is promotion to Division A: FIBA

Women from Iran turning heads at the FIBA U18 Women's Asia Cup as they eye-off a promotion to Division A.

The Iranian women's basketball team has turned heads at the FIBA U18 Women's Asia Cup Division B in Shenzhen, China. Led by the passionate Sanaz Lashkari Dindarloo, the team is not only showcasing their talent but also highlighting the growing strength of women's basketball in Iran.

-- Artworks from 24 countries on display at first Annual International Watercolor of Iran

The first Annual International Watercolor of Iran, showcasing 200 artworks from 24 countries, has been launched at two sites in Tehran.

Organized by the International Watercolor Society (IWS) Sareh Art Gallery in Moscow, the event is hosted by the Iranian Art Museum Garden in the north of the capital and Laleh Art Gallery in central Tehran, marking a significant step toward international artistic exchange.

-- Iran ranks 4th in attracting FDI in West Asia

The Islamic Republic of Iran ranks fourth in West Asia in attracting Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) after the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Turkey, an official said.

Iran’s Minister of Finance and Economic Affairs Ehsan Khandouzi highlighted Iran’s rank in the field of attraction of FDI. He noted that none of the other countries, namely UAE, Saudi Arabia and Turkey have faced any banking problems in the field of money transfer and sanctions barriers.

