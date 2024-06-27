Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on June 27

** IRAN DAILY

Russian energy giant Gazprom signed a memorandum with the National Iranian Gas Company (NIGC) to supply Russian pipeline gas to Iran. The MoU was signed on Wednesday during a visit by Gazprom’s head Alexei Miller to Iran at a ceremony attended by Iran’s Interim President Mohammad Mokhber, Reuters reported. “A strategic memorandum has been signed with the National Iranian Gas Company (NIGC) on working out the organization of pipeline supplies of Russian natural gas to Iran,” said a statement by Gazprom

Three weeks ago, former US president Donald Trump became the first and only ex-president to be convicted of a felony. And while the presumptive Republican nominee has returned to the campaign trail, his ongoing outbursts disparaging the courts are a reminder that this is anything other than a normal election. As he awaits sentencing on the 34 charges he was convicted of in the New York hush-money case, Trump has continued to suggest that the charges against him were politically motivated and that he would try to use the legal system to go after his own political enemies if he wins this fall. Trump’s legal issues have continued to split the country. About half of all voters approve of his conviction in the New York hush-money trial, according to polling conducted since the verdict, and they’re also evenly split on whether the trial was fair, according to a YouGov/The Economist poll from June 2–4. Perhaps unsurprisingly in our highly polarized times, Republicans were much more likely than Democrats to think the charges Trump faced were politically motivated in an AP-NORC poll from earlier this month. Though there’s some evidence the conviction may have hurt him with independents and shifted his overall chances slightly downward, the state of the presidential race overall seems to remain unchanged at a tie.

Iran’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations Amir Saeid Iravani said the full and unconditional exit of US troops from Syria is necessary for the Arab country’s stability, arguing that the forces continue to support terrorist groups instead of fighting terrorism. “Full, immediate, and unconditional withdrawal of US forces from Syria is essential for the peace and stability of Syria,” Iravani said at a UN Security Council meeting on “The situation in the Middle East: (Syria)” in New York on Tuesday, Press TV reported. “Instead of combatting terrorism, they continue supporting UN-designated terrorist groups such as Al-Nusrah Front (Hayat Tahrir al-Sham) as well as looting the oil and wealth of the Syrian people,” he added.

Iranian cities are buzzing with election fever as posters and placards adorn streets, big screens air presidential debates, and candidates crisscross the country in a bid to sway voters. Anticipation has swept across Iran and observers wonder whom Iranians will entrust with the presidency and the responsibility of leading the country, 40 days after the passing of President Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash in northwestern Iran.

The presidential elections in Iran will take place on June 28th, moved up following the tragic death of President Raisi in a helicopter accident on May 19th, while he was in his third year in office. Article 6 of the Iranian constitution underscores the importance of public participation in the political affairs of the Islamic Republic, stating that "the affairs of the state shall be managed by relying on public opinion through elections such as those for the president, representatives of the Islamic Consultative Assembly, members of local councils, as well as through referendums." The Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Iran, enacted in 1979 and amended in 1989, together with five electoral laws, provide the legal framework for elections.

With the clock ticking down to the Iranian presidential election on June 28, candidates intensified their efforts to secure voter support on Tuesday and Wednesday before the imminent campaign ban set to take effect in the early hours of Thursday. Apart from appearing on national TV for their final personal 15 minutes with the Iranian populace, contenders embarked on journeys to various provinces to appeal for support.

Iranians vote on Friday to elect a new president from six candidates, who have all pledged to work toward having illegal sanctions on the country removed. A presidential election had not been due until 2025, but was brought forward after President Ebrahim Raisi lost his life in a helicopter crash last month. The snap poll comes at a challenging time as Iran grapples with the economic impact of U.S. sanctions amid heightened regional tensions over the Gaza war between the occupying regime of Israel and Hamas.

A Yemeni attack targeted an Israeli-linked ship near Aden in Yemen, while Iraqi resistance fighters claimed responsibility for a drone attack on Israel’s port city of Eilat. The captain of a vessel in the Gulf of Aden on Wednesday morning reported a missile had hit the water nearby, 96km south of Aden.

Iranian Men’s Saber team have become runner-up in the Asian Fencing Championships 2024 in Kuwait. Iran defeated India and Kazakhstan and advanced to the final match.

In the final match, Iran was overpowered by South Korea and finished second. The Iranian Men’s Saber team had received a silver medal in the previous round of the event. The Asian Fencing Championships 2024 kicked off on June 21 and will be underway until June 27 in Kuwait City.

