Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on June 24

** IRAN DAILY

- Campaigning in full swing as election day nears

With Iran’s presidential election being only five days away, the six candidates running for the high office have already faced off in three rounds of nationally televised debates to exchange their views on economic and cultural issues, defend their plans and critique those of their rivals. The candidates are doing their utmost to galvanize public opinion and attract the electorate by campaigning in various cities across the country in the run-up to the June 28 vote. Masoud Pezeshkian, a former health minister and seasoned lawmaker, had a hectic day with a tight schedule on Saturday as he visited Iran’s western city of Sanandaj, Kordestan’s provincial capital, the city of Shiraz, the capital of Fars Province and the southwestern city of Ahvaz, Khuzestan’s provincial capital.

- Tehran hosts important Asian meeting

The presence of a large number of Asian delegations in Tehran, especially officials from countries with fledgling economies, has created ample opportunity for different sectors in Iran, especially the economic sectors, over the past years. Bilateral talks with foreign delegations as well as consultations on important issues of the ancient continent would be a remarkable achievement for the Iranian government. An economic development is taking place in the continent. So, there are good opportunities for the ACD member states during the Tehran forum to expand their relations in the fields of trade, industry, agriculture as well as technical and engineering exchanges.

- Aash reshteh, a delicious dive into Iranian cuisine

In the rich tapestry of Iranian culinary traditions, few dishes have achieved the iconic status and beloved reverence as aash reshteh. This hearty noodle soup, a vibrant blend of flavors and textures, is more than just a mere meal – it is a celebration of Iran’s diverse cultural heritage, a testament to the ingenuity of its people, and a comforting embrace that transcends generations. From the bustling kitchens of Tehran to the cozy homes of rural villages, aash reshteh has woven itself into the fabric of Iranian life, becoming a cherished emblem of the nation’s culinary prowess and its unwavering spirit of hospitality.

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Hezbollah fully exposes Israel’s vulnerability

The military media of Hezbollah has published a new video showing vital Israeli targets “known only to the Israeli security system”. This was released as Israeli officials are making threats to launch a full-fledged war on Lebanon although military experts say the Israeli occupation regime does not have the capability or manpower of doing so against a formidable Lebanese force. The new video included a segment from a speech by Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah on Wednesday in which he warned the occupation regime that the Lebanese resistance would fight “without constraints, rules, or limits” if war were imposed on Lebanon.

- Resistance will respond to potential Israeli attack on Lebanon: Iranian commander

The Commander of the Iranian Army's Ground Force has stated that the Axis of Resistance is capable of delivering a severe response to Israeli attacks on Lebanon. Brigadier General Kioumars Heydari discussed the potential for a widespread war with the Resistance Front, as suggested by some Israeli officials.

- Iranian parliament condemns Canada's blacklisting of IRGC

The Iranian Parliament has strongly condemned Canada's decision to label the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist entity, expressing firm support for the IRGC and its crucial role in enhancing Iran’s regional and international standing. On Sunday and in a statement endorsed by over 250 lawmakers, the Iranian Parliament criticized the Canadian government’s "ill-advised" decision to blacklist the IRGC. They described this measure as "idiotic" and a violation of international laws, accusing Canada of supporting the Zionist regime.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Resignations rock genocide-backing Biden regime

The barbaric duo of Joe Biden and Antony Blinken, both self-acclaimed Zionists with a penchant for genocide of the Palestinians, seem unmoved for the moment by the resignation from the US ruling regime’s ranks of a senior official of the State Department. Genocidal Joe or Biden the Butcher, as the US president has earned notoriety for his brutal role in supplying hundreds of billions of dollars of the most lethal weapons to the illegal Zionist entity for continuing the holocaust in Gaza, has so far lost the support of at least a dozen key officials of his regime.

- Israeli strike targets UNRWA college in Gaze city

Eight Palestinians were martyred on Sunday in an Israeli airstrike on a training college near Gaza City being used to distribute aid, Palestinian witnesses said, as Israeli tanks pushed further into the southern city of Rafah. The strike hit part of a vocational college run by the UN Palestinian refugee agency UNRWA now providing aid to displaced families, the witnesses said.

- The greatest Eid of Islam

“O’ you who believe! Obey Allah and obey the Prophet and those vested with authority among you. And if you dispute concerning anything, refer it to Allah and the Prophet…” (Holy Qur’an 4:59) The words of Almighty Allah are clear. Believers are commanded to be obedient to Him concerning whatever He has made obligatory and whatever He has prohibited through Revelation to His Last and Greatest Messenger, Prophet Muhammad (SAWA), whose words, deeds, manners, behavior, practice, and his whole legacy, are brilliant manifestation of Divine Will, including his delegating of authority to whomever he deemed worthy.

