Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on June 22

** IRAN DAILY

-- WSA: Iranian five-month crude steel production up 9%

Iranian steelmakers churned out 14 million tons of crude steel in the first five months of 2024, up 9.1% compared to corresponding figure of preceding year, according to statistics released by the World Steel Association (WSA) on Friday, indicating that the country stands at ninth place among steel producing countries.

The country’s steel ingot production for May 2024 registered a 2.1-percent increase compared to the figure for May 2023. World crude steel production for the 71 countries reporting to the association was 165.1 million tons in May 2024, a 1.5-percent rise compared to May 2023.

-- Lahore hosts meeting to explore avenues for boosting Tehran-Islamabad trade

The Pakistani city of Lahore hosted a meeting to explore the opportunities to increase trade volume between Iran and Pakistan to $10 billion, a target that was agreed upon during the last visit of the late Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi to the neighboring country.

The Thursday meeting was attended by ambassadors of Iran and Pakistan, as well as officials from the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), to explore opportunities to increase trade volume between the two countries to the $10 billion.

-- Five month trade with China nears $6b

China’s Customs Office put the trade exchanges between Iran and China in the first five months of the current year (January to May 2024) at about $6 billion.

It said the trade exchanges between the two countries in the first five months of the current year reached $5.9 billion, showing a nine percent decline compared to last year’s corresponding period.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

-- Russia, Iran Officials Inaugurate Rasht-Caspian Railway

The Rasht-Caspian railway was inaugurated on Thursday morning in the presence of Iranian and Russian officials. The great project was opened in the presence of Iran’s acting President Muhammad Mokhber and his accompanying delegation, as well as the Russian president’s aide Igor Levitin.

Located in Gilan Province in the north of Iran, the Rasht-Caspian railway project is part of the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC), which connects the Persian Gulf to the Caspian Sea by rail.

-- Electric Car Sales Tumble Across Europe as Demand Plummets in Germany

Sales of electric vehicles (EVs) plunged across Europe last month, fuelled by a sharp drop-off in demand in Germany. Official figures show that sales for new EVs fell by 30pc in Germany last month, which led to a broader fall of 12.5pc across the Continent.

It comes a week after Brussels launched a crackdown on an influx of cheap EV imports from China, which they claim have benefited from unfair state subsidies.

-- CBI: Economic Growth Rate Higher Than Regional Countries

Governor of the Central Bank of Iran Muhammad Reza Farzin has said that the county’s economic growth rate is higher than many countries including neighboring and regional states, according to the latest statistics of the World Bank (WB),

Speaking on the sidelines of a cabinet meeting Farzin stated that the country’s growth rate has been satisfactory, especially in recent years.

** TEHRAN TIMES

-- Acting president opens major railway in northern Iran

Iran put into operation its third mega rail project that connects the northern city of Rasht to the Anzali Free Trade and Industry Zone on the Caspian Sea shore on Thursday.

The opening ceremony of the major railway project was attended by Acting President Mohammad Mokhber and Minister of Transport and Urban Development Mehrdad Bazrpash. The new railway line will allow direct freight transport from the Caspian Sea to the Persian Gulf via the country’s existing railway network.

-- Knowledge-based companies to attend intl. IT Exhibition in Turkey

Iranian knowledge-based companies will participate in the 28th Imex & ISAF Information Technology Exhibition, which will be held in Turkey from October 9 to 12. The Innovation and Prosperity Fund will support Iranian delegations and help them set up their pavilions.

The exhibition will cover the sectors of Security; Electronic Security; Homeland Security; National Security; Cyber Security; Information Security and the increasing requirement; Smart Buildings; Smart Life; Smart cities; and the use of technology in the fields of Fire, Fire Safety, and Occupational Health and Safety.

--Official highlights Tehran-Moscow sister-city agreement at BRICS Tourism Forum

Evgeny Kozlov, the first deputy head of the Moscow Mayor and Government Office as well as the chairman of the Moscow City Tourism Committee, has said the sister-city agreement between Tehran and Moscow can greatly boost the partnership between the two sides in the tourism area.

“It is a two-step strategy. Firstly, you should have the partnership in official level. Next step, you should have the partnership with tourism firm. So, the two-step strategy is a winning strategy,” Kozlov said at the first BRICS Tourism Forum which was held in the Russian Capital on Friday, June 21.

