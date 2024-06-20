Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on June 20

** IRAN DAILY

- Netanyahu’s failure led to war cabinet dissolution

As evidenced by the political context behind the rising conflicts among Tel Aviv officials, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has dissolved the Israeli war cabinet. The move highlights yet another failure of the occupying forces in confronting the resistance front amidst the escalating crises in the occupied territories. Concurrently, the number of protesters against Netanyahu’s policies is increasing day in and day out, with calls for early elections and moving past Netanyahu becoming their primary focus.

- Israel carrying out ‘extermination’ campaign in Gaza: UN

A new independent report presented to the United Nations’ Human Rights Council on Wednesday concluded that Israeli forces have been carrying out several crimes against humanity on the civilian population in Gaza, including a campaign of “extermination” that has ramped-up since the current military offensive began more than eight months ago. The Israeli military’s “deliberate” use of heavy weapons in the Gaza Strip has been an “intentional and direct attack on the civilian population”, the new report by a United Nations-backed independent commission has found.

- Russia, North Korea sign mutual defense pact

Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un signed a new pact Wednesday that includes a pledge of mutual defense if either is attacked. The agreement was sealed at a summit in Pyongyang during Putin’s first visit to North Korea in 24 years as both countries face growing confrontations with the West. In a news conference after the summit, Putin said the agreement, which he called “a truly breakthrough document,” reflected the two countries’ shared desire to raise relations to a new level — covering security, trade, investment, and cultural and humanitarian ties.

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Nasrallah: Over one hundred thousand Hezbollah fighters ready to join war

Hezbollah Secretary General Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah has played down Israel’s threats of waging a full-scale war against the Lebanese resistance group. Speaking at a ceremony to commemorate senior Hezbollah commander Taleb Abdullah as well as three other resistance fighters who were martyred in a recent Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon over a week ago, the Hezbollah leader said Israel can only talk about waging such a war but is incapable of conducting it.

- Candidates hit the road for votes

With less than ten days remaining before the June 28th presidential election, candidates have hit the road in a last-minute push for votes. Presidential hopefuls departed Tehran on Tuesday and Wednesday, embarking on trips to multiple Iranian provinces as part of their campaigns.

- Tourism ministry reveals special content aimed to boost arrivals

On Wednesday, the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts held a ceremony to unveil innovative tourism content aimed at attracting more foreign visitors. Speaking at the event, Moslem Shojaei, who presides over the office of the Foreign Tourism Marketing and Development, provided detailed insights into the ministry’s latest offerings and answered questions asked by the attendees. The first product unveiled was a multimedia tourism guide, comprising nine booklets and 108 PDF files in 13 foreign languages, all available in various formats.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Nasrallah: No bounds in case of broader war

Hezbollah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah warned on Wednesday that the Lebanese resistance would fight with “no rules” and “no ceilings” in case a broader war with Israel erupted, and that nowhere in occupied territories would be safe from Hezbollah’s attacks. In a televised address, Nasrallah said that the possible targets would include those in the Mediterranean Sea. Nasrallah also warned Cyprus for the first time, saying Hezbollah could consider it “a part of the war” if it continued to allow Israel to use its airports and bases for military exercises.

- Palestinians fiercely fight Zionist troops in Gaza

Israeli airstrikes and clashes between Zionist troops and Palestinian resistance fighters rocked Gaza on Wednesday, despite a “pause” announced by the occupying regime. Witnesses and the civil defense agency in the Gaza Strip reported Israeli bombardment in western Rafah, where medics said drone strikes and shelling martyred at least seven people.

- Volleyballers down US at VNL

Iran defeated the US 3-2 (26-28, 25-23, 25-18, 26-28, 15-13) in the 2024 Volleyball Nations League (VNL) Week 3 on Wednesday. Pouriya Hussein Khanzadeh collected 22 points for Team Melli, while Torey Defalco scored 32 points for the US.

1483**4399