Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on June 23

** IRAN DAILY

-- Iran-Georgia trade expected to double by yearend: Senior businesswoman

Tahereh Soleimani, the head of the Commerce and Marketing Commission of the Iran-Georgia Chamber of Commerce said that bilateral trade between the two countries is expected to double by the end of 2024.

She put Iran’s export to Georgia in 2023 at over $220 million, adding that the country imported about $30 million worth goods from the Caucasian country last year. “Iran’s share of Georgian market is expanding, and on the other hand, Georgians are also interested in participating in the Iranian market,” Soleimani stated, noting that the two countries have trade exchanges in the field of agricultural products, food and clothing.

-- Iran exports oil to 15 countries: Owji

Iranian Minister of Petroleum Javad Owji said on Saturday that the country currently exports crude oil to 15 countries.

Speaking in a joint news conference with Government Spokesman Ali Bahadori Jahromi and Head of the Department of Environment Ali Salajegheh, the minister added that the gas production volume of Iran has increased by 53 million cubic meters/day in the administration of the late president Ebrahim Raisi.

-- Guaranteed purchase of wheat tops $1.6b

Iran has purchased a sum of 4.77 million tons of wheat valued at over $1.63 billion from domestic producers under the framework of a national plan that guarantees the purchase of domestic production of the crop.

According to the data released by the Government Trading Corporation of Iran, the figure is 200,000 tons more than that of last year’s corresponding period.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

-- ACD Foreign Ministers Begin Meeting in Tehran

Iran on Sunday will be hosting the 19th Asia Cooperation Dialogue (ACD) ministerial meeting here, with more than 30 delegations participating in the event.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry is playing host to the ACD meeting of foreign ministers on Sunday and Monday, where they will discuss ways to promote and enhance cooperation among the members.

-- Envoy: Iran Hosts 6 Million Afghans at Annual Cost of $10bn

Iran’s ambassador to the UN has highlighted the country’s efforts to deal with extremism and underdevelopment in Afghanistan, saying Iran is ready to play an active role in the neighboring country’s reconstruction.

Amir Saeid Iravani made the remarks at a UN Security Council meeting on the situation in Afghanistan and the urgency of providing humanitarian aid to the conflict-ridden country.

-- WSA: Iran Seventh Largest Raw Steel Producer of World

The World Steel Association announced in its latest report that Iran’s monthly production of raw steel in May 2024 increased by 2.1 percent compared to the same month in 2023, reaching 3.3 million metric tons.

The report on the global production of raw steel in May 2024 that was released a few hours ago indicates that Iran ranked seventh in terms of monthly production among the top steel producers in the world for the first time in 2024.

** TEHRAN TIMES

-- IRGC commander calls for maximum voter turnout to deter enemies

A senior IRGC official has emphasized the importance of widespread public participation in the upcoming presidential election to prevent adversarial actions by the enemies of the nation. Brigadier General Ali Fadavi, the second-in-command of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), said on Saturday that it is important to increase participation in the June 28 presidential election.

Urging the public to engage actively in the elections, Fadavi highlighted the numerous benefits of widespread voter turnout. "There is abundant good in maximum participation, and we must come forward, confident in the truth of God's promise," he said.

-- Iran’s Jafari wins gold at 2024 Para Powerlifting World Cup

Amir Jafari Arangeh of Iran claimed a gold medal at the 2024 Para Powerlifting World Cup on Saturday. Amir Jafari won the gold medal with a total of 562kg in the Men's Up to 65 kg.

The silver medal went to Egyptian Osman Sherif with 561kg. Overall, a total of 313 athletes from 66 nations compete in the prestigious event aiming to improve their Paralympic rankings one last time, making it the most competitive fields ahead of the Games.

-- “Palestine+100”: What will Palestine be like in 2048?

“Close your eyes, imagine Palestine 100 years after the Nakba, and now, describe it as a story.” This was the request of Basma Ghalayini, editor, to twelve famous writers, which was published in the book "Palestine +100" in 2019 by Comma Press.

Writers such as Selma Dabbagh, Mazen Maarouf, Emad El-Din Aysha, Amir El-Youssef made this amazing adventure and tried to portray Palestine in 2048 from their point of view in a short story. A century on from the Nakba of 1948, which marked the violent expulsion of 700,000 Palestinians from their homes and the founding of the Israeli regime.

