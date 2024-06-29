Iran, Russia review ways to enhance cooperation on environment

The talks were held on Friday on the sidelines of the 10th BRICS Environment Ministers Meeting in Nizhny, a city in western Russia.

“We have a common stance which helps strengthen cooperation,” Salajegheh said while appreciating Russia for supporting the Islamic Republic’s membership in the BRICS bloc of emerging economies and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

Salajegheh, who is also a deputy president in Iran, noted that there is also potential for fostering cooperation to lift the sanctions.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he referred to the increase in the number of dead Caspian seals on the Iranian beach, stressing the need to help this rare species survive.

The Russian minister, for his part, said his country has made an official in Russia responsible for reviewing the case.

To attend the Nizhny environment meeting on June 28, Salajegheh arrived in the Russian city on Thursday evening (June 27).

