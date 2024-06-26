Yemen, Iraqi resistance launch joint operation against Zionist vessel in Haifa

According to Al-Masira network, Brigadier Yahya Saree, the spokesman of the Yemeni armed forces, said in a statement that in response to the oppression and oppression against the Palestinian nation and the killings of the Zionist enemy against the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, the Yemeni armed forces cooperated with the Islamic resistance of Iraq.

"With the help of God Almighty, they carried out a joint military operation targeting the Israeli ship (MSC Manzanillo) in the port of Haifa with a number of drones," he added.

General Saree stressed that the Yemeni armed forces, with the help of Almighty God, will continue their joint military operations with the Islamic resistance of Iraq until the end of the aggression and siege of the Palestinian nation in the Gaza Strip.

The armed forces of Yemen had previously carried out several joint operations with the Islamic resistance of Iraq against the goals of the Zionist regime.

