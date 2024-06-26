Iranian embassies gear up for snap presidential elections

The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Jakarta said necessary preparations have been made to hold the 14th Iranian presidential elections in Indonesia.

People can cast their votes in the Austrian cities of Vienna and Graz, and the Slovakian capital city of Bratislava.

Iran’s embassies in South Korea and Finland have also declared their readiness to hold the elections.

The country’s snap presidential poll was called after President Ebrahim Raisi lost his life along with seven others in a helicopter crash on May 19.

Former justice minister Mostafa Pourmohammadi, former health minister Massoud Pezeshkian, head of the Foundation of Martyrs and Veterans Affairs Amirhossein Ghazizadeh-Hashemi, Tehran Mayor Alireza Zakani, former nuclear negotiator Saeed Jalili, and Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf are running for president.

