UN chief accuses Zionist regime of spreading misinformation

"I've heard the same source many times saying that I never attacked Hamas, that I never condemned Hamas, that I am a supporter of Hamas," Guterres told a news conference on information integrity, without naming Israel, reported by IRNA, citing Reuters.

Israel's UN Ambassador Gilad Erdan said the condemnations by Guterres were "empty words when compared to his actions."

"His sole aim has been to help Hamas survive this war. We find it despicable that the secretary-general refuses to abide by the UN's standards and paints a distorted picture of events on the ground," Erdan said. "Antonio Guterres is an accomplice to terror and should resign today."

Relations between the UN and Israeli regime have long been fraught and have only worsened during the Gaza war.

The Zionist regime accused the UN of being biased against it and has accused UN staff of working with Hamas. The UN is investigating some of the allegations but has said in many cases it is yet to receive evidence from the Israeli regime.

