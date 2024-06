According to al-Mayadeen, the Zionist media reported that an anti-armor missile was fired towards the Zionist settlement of Yerevan.

In this regard, the Lebanese Islamic Resistance announced that in response to the attacks of the Zionist regime on the villages of South Lebanon, including Blida, Maroun, Aitron, and also in support of Gaza, it targeted a building used by the Zionist military in the town of Yaroun with a suitable weapon.

