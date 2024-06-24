Iraq’s Border Guard says anti-Iran forces pushed away from frontier

Muhammad Abdul Wahab Sukkar, commander of the Iraqi Border Guard, said on Monday that significant actions have been taken on the border in the border city of Sulaymaniyah over the past two years in line with a security agreement between Tehran and Baghdad, official Iraqi media reported.

About 1,500 kilometers of the border between Iran and Iraq are in Erbil and Sulaymaniyah provinces of the Iraqi Kurdistan region, he pointed out.

He said that security forces on the border have been reinforced, and a brigade has been established to ensure border security, whose headquarters is in Halabja.

The commander added that most of the 91 border outposts planned to be built at the zero point of the border have been constructed.

The Iraqi government has taken action to make elements of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) retreat from the areas that have been under their control since the 1980s, Sukkar said.

Iran and Iraq signed a security agreement in March 2023 to ensure the security of the shared border. Under the agreement, the Iraqi government is obliged to disarm terrorist and separatist groups based in the Kurdistan region and dislodge them from the border regions.

