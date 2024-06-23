Iran's acting president submits law on info security pact with Russia

The information security cooperation agreement between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Russian Federation was signed in 2021 and approved by the Iranian parliament and the Guardian Council in 2023.

The pact establishes a framework for cooperation between the two allies in the field of information security and covers areas such as cybercrime, data protection, and the exchange of information.

Mokhber officially submitted the new law to the Ministry of Intelligence, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology on Sunday, directing them to take the necessary steps for its implementation.

The acting president also submitted two other laws, one covering a cultural pact with Russia and the other pertaining a security and law enforcement agreement with Kyrgyzstan, to the relevant government agencies.

