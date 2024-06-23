India sent great deal of arms to Israeli regime: Zionist media

Sada El-Balad media has quoted the Zionist newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth as saying India has been sending cannon shells and other weapons to Israeli regime since the onset of the war in Gaza.

The sources noted that Spain prevented a ship sailing from India to occupied territories last June, carrying 27 metric tons of explosives for the Zionist regime's army.

The regime has built a drone factory in the city of Hyderabad to equip the Indian army, it added.

According to the reports, the factory has built and sent 20 drones to the Israeli army due to the downing of a number of Israeli drones by Hezbollah.

The regime has suffered increasing internal and external crises after about nine months of the destructive invasion of the Gaza Strip. Zionists have achieved nothing but committing crimes, and massacres, as well as violating international law.

The genocidal war has brought about famine and hunger in the region.

