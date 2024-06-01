Hezbollah shoots down Israeli Hermes 900 drone

In a statement on Saturday, Hezbollah said that its fighters downed a Hermes 900 drone in southern Lebanon in solidarity with Gaza, where the Zionist regime has been waging an almost eight-month-old war, as reported by IRNA, citing Al Jazeera.

The Israeli Hermes 900 drone was shot down over the Lebanese town of Deif Kifa.

The Hermes 900 is one of the most advanced and largest drones in the Israeli military worth $10 million. The Hermes 900, also known as "Kochav", is designed and manufactured by the Israeli security technology company Elbit Systems and is primarily used for intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, reconnaissance (ISTAR), and aerial reconnaissance missions.

Since the beginning of the war, Hezbollah has shot down four Israeli military drones.

In response to the aggression of the Israeli army and in support of the Palestinian resistance in the Gaza Strip, Hezbollah targeted at least three bases of the Israeli army and its positions in northern Palestine. The attack involved missiles and drones, resulting in damage and casualties for the Israeli regime.

The destruction of the command headquarters of the Eastern Brigade 769 at the Kiryat Shmona barracks in northern occupied Palestine was among the targets of Hezbollah fighters.

The Lebanese Resistance movement has been conducting regular attacks since early October against the Israeli regime’s military position in retaliation for the occupying regime’s offensives against Gaza and southern Lebanon.

