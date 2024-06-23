Pakistan's Karachi hosts conference on Iran tourist attractions

This cultural gathering was hosted by Iran's Consulate General in Karachi and attended by a number of the managers of 170 tourism agencies in Pakistan.

Consul Generals and some foreign diplomats living in Karachi were also among the guests of the Iranian tourism gathering.

The Minister of Power, Planning, and Development in Province of Sindh, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, the Chief Executive of the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) Zubair Motiwala were the special guests of this conference.

Iran's Consul General in Karachi Hassan Nourian in his remarks talked about the tourism opportunities of the two countries to develop tourism ties.

Sindh is the third-largest province of Pakistan by land area and the second-largest province by population (55 million) and has religious, historical and social commonalities with Iran. Nourian said the province has a great potential for developing tourism sector between Iran and Pakistan.

6125**9417