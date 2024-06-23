Jun 23, 2024, 10:04 AM
Journalist ID: 1847
News ID: 85517182
T T
0 Persons

Tags

Pakistan's Karachi hosts conference on Iran tourist attractions

Jun 23, 2024, 10:04 AM
News ID: 85517182
Pakistan's Karachi hosts conference on Iran tourist attractions

Islamabad, IRNA – The 3rd conference titled "Picturesque Iran" was held in Pakistan's Karachi the commercial city of Pakistan to present Iran's tourist attractions and promote tourism ties between Iran and Pakistan as neighboring countries.

Download 11 MB

This cultural gathering was hosted by Iran's Consulate General in Karachi and attended by a number of the managers of 170 tourism agencies in Pakistan.

Consul Generals and some foreign diplomats living in Karachi were also among the guests of the Iranian tourism gathering.

The Minister of Power, Planning, and Development in Province of Sindh, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, the Chief Executive of the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) Zubair Motiwala were the special guests of this conference.

Iran's Consul General in Karachi Hassan Nourian in his remarks talked about the tourism opportunities of the two countries to develop tourism ties.

Pakistan's Karachi hosts conference on Iran tourist attractions

Sindh is the third-largest province of Pakistan by land area and the second-largest province by population (55 million) and has religious, historical and social commonalities with Iran. Nourian said the province has a great potential for developing tourism sector between Iran and Pakistan.

6125**9417

0 Persons

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .