Iran censures Canada for blacklisting IRGC

Canada’s unwise decision is a hostile act and contrary to international norms and principles which prevent interference in other governments’ internal affairs, IRNA quoted Nasser Kanaani as saying on Thursday.

Such a provocative and irresponsible act is in line with a wrong path taken by Canada for over a decade, Kanaani said, noting that the Canadian government has been under the impact of warmongers, violators of the human rights and the backers of terrorism.

The spokesman further reiterated the IRGC is a state entity, that along with other branches of Armed Forces, is active in fighting terrorism as well as safeguarding national security as well as bringing about sustainable peace and stability to the region.

In his remarks, Kanaani described Canada’s anti-IRGC measure as disgusting, noting that it will not affect the Islamic Republic’s strive to get more legal deterrent power and expand the level of its authority.

The Islamic Republic preserves right to reciprocally respond to Canada’s measure which is against the international laws and against the rights of the Iranian nation and government, he added.

Canada’s federal government, in yet another hostile and reckless move, has announced that it will place Iran’s IRGC on its so-called list of terrorist organizations, according to the Globe and Mail newspaper.

In May, the Canadian House of Commons unanimously passed a motion to designate IRGC, a branch of the Iranian Armed Forces, as a terrorist group.

1483**4399

